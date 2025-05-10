New Dolphins addition wins over Aaron Brewer in a hurry (and fans are next)

The Miami Dolphins said they needed to fix the offensive line. They have made some changes, but whether or not it is actually "fixed" is another story.



Miami entered the offseason with many problems. One that has managed to stick around almost the entire 10 years Chris Grier has been the GM is the offensive line.

The Dolphins added Jonah Savaiinaea in the second round of this past April's NFL Draft. They also added Larry Borom and James Daniels. Brewer likes what he is seeing in the new offensive guard.



Brewer spoke with the media this week, one of only two players made available. The Dolphins center said, "I love James. He's a football junkie."

The center also added that he loves watching film, and will talk football all day long. The Dolphins need those types of players, and it seems as though Miami is moving toward more of these types of players.



Since the season ended, Miami has beefed up its offensive line, added defensive lineman that are both physically and mentally strong. It's a new direction that is long overdue.

Miami Dolphins consistent discipline problems finally lead to much-needed changes

These changes should also bring a more aggressive mental approach to practices, team meetings, and film room study.

Mike McDaniel announced at his year-end press conference that they were dealing with players not showing up on time, and the current system was not curbing those issues.

Getting players that want to play football, prioritize football, and respect the staff, is a good step forward, but the problem is why did it take so long?

There were a lot of complaints about how Brian Flores ran things while he was here. Flores ran a tough camp, and some players didn't fall in line.

Under McDaniel, it seems much softer, far more relaxed, and overly forgiving. Maybe that is finally changing, and if it's not, it needs to.

