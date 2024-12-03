Jets could be without All-Pro defender vs. Dolphins in Week 14
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are normally in full-on New York Jets week mode by now, but this week's game doesn't have the same feel as it typically does. Now, the Jets might not have their top corner.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Monday, the status of New York cornerback Sauce Gardner for this week's game against the Dolphins is unclear.
Gardner is considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but this year, he has taken a big step back, and officials are finally flagging him for the constant holds he commits. If he can't play, who will step in to grab Tyreek Hill's jersey every play?
If Gardner can't go this week, it will be only the second game he has missed in his NFL career.
The Dolphins and Jets are not competing against each other for the AFC East title, as many preseason predictions said. New York is trying to end Miami's season and their slim playoff hopes while avoiding the basement of the East with the New England Patriots.
The Jets are a complete mess, not that the Dolphins are not. They have fired their head coach and general manager, and now Aaron Rodgers might not have any interest in playing for New York next season. It has been a monumental failure after adding Rodgers to the team, but their ultimate failures have been a lot of fun to watch.
Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets for first time in the 2024 season in Week 14.
In a game that should probably be flexed to early Sunday morning when most won't have to watch, Miami will try to improve their win record and reach 5-6 on the season. In doing so, they will also drop further away from having a top draft pick.
The Dolphins' hopes of landing in the postseason will likely come down to the final records of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, who will play each other in week 15.