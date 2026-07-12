NFL decision makers just sent a strong message about Dolphins center Aaron Brewer

With the Miami Dolphins' offensive line shaping up to be a major question mark in 2026, Aaron Brewer’s contract extension set a precedent for the coming years.

The Texas State prospect signed a three-year, $52.5 million extension with $37 million guaranteed last June.

Now, the Dolphins have locked in one of the premier centers in the NFL. Dolphins fans understand that as long as he remains healthy, he’s fully capable of living up to his contract and anchoring the offensive line.

According to a new ESPN article, execs and coaches around the league have voted Brewer as one of the three best centers in the league.

ESPN ranks Miami Dolphins' Aaron Brewer as a Top 3 center

With that in mind, it is worth remembering that Aaron Brewer entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Miami Dolphins. However, his time in Miami has been nothing but excellent.

For the 2024 season, Brewer missed the preseason due to a broken hand that required surgery, but recovered before Week 1. Despite this, he turned in a strong season as the centerpiece of the Dolphins' line. He has, however, dealt with minor injuries that seemingly kept him from being at full strength.

Aside from the discomfort, he saw the field for the vast majority of the season, occasionally being listed on the injury report as questionable before suiting up.

So yes, the Dolphins have built a strong offensive line, but Brewer’s health remains a significant concern, though that hasn’t diminished the high regard from league executives and coaches.

According to the aforementioned outlet, Aaron Brewer ranks third among the best centers in the league.

The 28-year-old falls behind Tyler Linderbaum (Las Vegas Raiders) and Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs). One

“Most underrated player in the league," one executive said. "He's very scheme-specific, but his twitchiness and explosiveness are off the charts," added an NFL coordinator.

It wasn't all praise, however, as one veteran defensive coach added that “He's good but accentuated by scheme. Athletic but not powerful.”

This last comment could strike a nerve for certain fans. However, there is some truth to that.

Mike McDaniel's offensive scheme previously helped maximize Brewer's strengths, although injuries prevented him from building on that success.

Still, under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Brewer's skill set should once again be a natural fit, as the scheme favors centers with his particular traits.

Just like we’ve said in his article many times: If healthy, Aaron Brewer will meet this expectation of being the third-best center in the NFL.