NFL expert tabs Dolphins as a spot for two-time Pro Bowler's 'redemption arc'

The Miami Dolphins have clearly entered a rebuild, hiring a new general manager and head coach this offseason, and also parting ways with many key players. Miami now has a ton of draft picks, as the new regime will try to quickly build the franchise into a contender, but the team doesn’t have a ton of cap space. That will influence what kind of moves the Dolphins make throughout the rest of the offseason.

Miami will likely just sign guys to smaller deals and mostly one-year contracts that are characterized as prove-it deals. With that in mind, NFL writer Nick Shook recently named an ideal free agent for the Dolphins. In an NFL.com piece naming the best fits for some of the top remaining free agents, Shook named Miami as a great fit for veteran cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Miami Dolphins named as the best fit for free agent corner Trevon Diggs

Diggs was once one of the best play-making corners in the NFL, leading the NFL in interceptions with 11 in 2021, and going to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2021 and 2022. However, injuries and declining play resulted in him being waived by the Dallas Cowboys and let go by the Green Bay Packers, who picked him up for the final stretch of the 2025 season.

Now, Diggs is a free agent and will only be 28 in September. That’s why Shook believes he could join a team like the Dolphins and find his footing as a quality corner again.

"If [Diggs] wants to prove he can be the same player who earned a first-team All-Pro nod in 2021, Diggs should jump at the chance to fill a starting spot (or at least compete for one) in Miami… All Shaun Livingston needed was minutes with the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers in order to prove he was worth a roster spot with a contender. Do you remember how that ended? With three NBA titles earned as a key bench player for the Golden State Warriors. Diggs should aim for the same redemption arc." Nick Shook (NFL.com)

That would be the best-case scenario for the corner and Miami. For the Dolphins, they would get some much-needed good corner play, on a very team-friendly deal. For Diggs, he would re-establish himself as a productive corner, and set himself up for a bigger contract, and possibly the opportunity to join a contender.

The corner also already has somewhat of a relationship with Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, as they spent a few weeks together in Green Bay at the end of last season. If Hafley is open to the move, it could end up working out for all parties involved.