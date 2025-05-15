NFL gifts the Dolphins a chance at revenge to kick off the 2025 season

The 2025 season schedule has been released, and the Miami Dolphins will get a gift in Week 1 to exact their revenge on a 2024 loss.

At the end of the 2024 season, the Dolphins were in a position to make the playoffs. They fought, clawed, and scratched their way back into the chase after a dismal start to their season. One game may have kept them out of making the playoffs for a third year in a row, and it wasn't the New York Jets.

When the Dolphins faced the Indianapolis Colts last year, it should have been an easy win, but Tua Tagovailoa was out with a concussion, and Mike McDaniel was struggling to find consistency with his backup quarterbacks.

What McDaniel should have done was commit more to the run and let that dictate the offense. Miami's loss to Indianapolis was hard to swallow, and while there were other losses in the year, the Dolphins get a chance for early revenge this season.

Dolphins look for revenge on Colts in 2025 season opener

Miami will open the season in Indianapolis. Given this year's schedule, it will be imperative that Mike McDaniel's team gets off to a quick start. Miami will face all three of its AFC East rivals following this game, with two of those at home.

If the Dolphins can get off to a 3-1 start, they could find the confidence they need to head into the middle of the season, where the schedule gets tougher.

The Colts are improving, but they still need to be more consistent. There is no reason for the Dolphins to lose this game, and whatever happens is likely to set a tone for what's to come. It might not be an easy game, but like the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the gate in 2024, finding a way to win is more important than winning it decisively.

