NFL insider connects Dolphins to former Giants QB Daniel Jones in recent report
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are trying to climb back into the playoff chase. They are closer. A win against the Patriots on Sunday will keep them alive in that chase. One thing could derail their season once again: losing Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami already lost Tua earlier this year, and when they did, they managed to win one game. Skylar Thompson is not the answer, nor is Tyler Huntley or any of the other never-were quarterbacks the Dolphins paraded through the facility.
Now, the Dolphins have a chance to add a player with starting experience. Drafting Daniel Jones was one of the biggest mistakes the New York Giants have ever made. He will likely cost both the Giants' head coach and the general manager their jobs. He is also a free agent.
When the New York Jets drafted Sam Darnold, it didn't take long to realize it was a mistake. He was taken too high, and when he left New York, he didn't find much success. But since landing with the Minnesota Vikings, he has started to show the rest of the NFL that he can play at this level.
Jones got messed up in New York. His development was hindered, and the Giants put a lot more pressure on him to win by giving him a contract that never should have been handed out. Jones, however, isn't a bad quarterback. He is just not great.
This is an opportunity for the Dolphins to add a player that would provide better depth than what they have on their roster today. In a perfect world, they won't need him, but if they do, trusting the offense to Jones with far more weapons than the Giants have wouldn't be a bad thing.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz believes the Miami Dolphins could pursue Former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones
The Giants waived Jones on Saturday after he was benched earlier this week. Jones requested and was granted his release from the team. No NFL team was going to claim him off waivers given his high contract, but now the Giants will eat the bulk of the deal, giving other teams a cheap option.
Jones would be smart to pick the Dolphins if they are serious about adding him. They might, given Tua's injury history, provide him more of an opportunity to play.
Will Jones join the Dolphins? Probably not. He would be an addition that makes a lot of sense and has little downside, but it would come at the cost of Miami's belief in Thompson. It's not really a Chris Grier move.