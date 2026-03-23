NFL insider connects Dolphins to former Pro-Bowl pass catcher

The Miami Dolphins are not going to be making a lot of calls for free agents any time soon. The shopping for most teams has dwindled as they prepare for the draft in April. That doesn't mean they won't add players after the draft.

For Jon-Eric Sullivan, money is the biggest issue. Miami has only $2 million in cap space to work with after trading Jaylen Waddle and converting parts of Aaron Brewer and De'Von Achane's salary to get cap-compliant.

On NFL.com, Nick Shook took the time to review the top available free agents still left without a new team. He believes that tight end David Njoku's best landing spot is the Dolphins, but he isn't the only one.

Miami Dolphins pursuit of a tight end upgrade could end with David Njoku

Njoku has been in the league for nine seasons, all with the Cleveland Browns. Over those nine seasons, he has been named to the Pro Bowl once, in 2023.

The last two seasons haven't been good for Njoku, who missed six games in 2024 and another five in 2025 with injuries. In his entire career, he has not played a full 17-game slate. That could drive down his free agent price. It certainly has not helped him find a landing spot so far.

Is he the solution for Sullivan's roster? There is a fit as the Dolphins do not have a clear starter on the roster. Currently, Greg Dulcich is the best option, but the Dolphins need more than just one starting TE. They lost Julian Hill to the Patriots in free agency after their offer to retain him was rejected.

In addition to Njoku, Shook also sees CB Tevon Diggs as a player best suited to land with the Dolphins. Diggs is a two-time Pro Bowler, but his play has dropped off considerably. Where Diggs' name comes into play is his connection with Jeff Hafley, whom he played for last season after being released by the Cowboys.

Diggs only played in one game last season for the Packers, so it's unlikely either Sullivan or Hafley got a good read on what he can still bring to the table. Most are connecting the two simply because the Dolphins' cornerback room is void of boundary starters.

Njoku would be a good addition if the price is right, and he will probably land for a one or two-year contract at most. Regardless, he can still bring enough to replace Hill and Darren Waller, but if the Dolphins do pursue him, that won't change their draft direction.

Miami could use a high draft pick on a TE like Kenyon Sadiq, but more likely they will look to day two or three to find someone to develop.