NFL insider drops major hint about Anthony Weaver's Dolphins future

The Miami Dolphins' biggest coaching question is Anthony Weaver's future. Miami continues to wait for word on whether he will land the New Orleans Saints head coach job. Now, we may have a good idea of where he stands.

Weaver is one of three remaining options for the Saints. He has had two interviews and has reportedly knocked both of them out of the park, but there has been no guarantee or hints that Weaver would be getting the open job.

Now, it seems that his immediate future may be with the Dolphins, after all.

According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Saints have informed Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka that they will wait to decide until after next week's Super Bowl.

Most believe this is a clear indication the Saints are holding out for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is coaching in next week's Super Bowl.

Anthony Weaver will have a chance to impress owners and become a top candidate in 2025

If this holds to be true, the Dolphins will have their first back-to-back defensive coordinator under Mike McDaniel. The last time the Dolphins had a DC who stuck around longer than one season was Josh Boyer. Boyer wasn't bad under Brian Flores, but without him, the defense struggled.

Weaver took a team that was depleted of talent and turned them into a top defense. If the Dolphins can continue to impress in 2025, it is hard to imagine Weaver remaining with the team beyond 2025, as he would become one of the hot candidates during the next cycle of head coaching hires.

Some have speculated that if the Dolphins fail in 2025, McDaniel could be terminated mid-season. If that happens, Weaver is the one who would most likely step into the interim role and could take the job full-time in 2026. Regardless of what the Dolphins do, Weaver has reportedly been impressive during interviews, and it's not a matter of if he will become a head coach but when.

For now, Dolphins fans can take some comfort in knowing it looks like some continuity will finally be coming to Miami's defense.

