NFL insider says quiet part out loud about Mike McDaniel's future after Browns loss

The Miami Dolphins lost again this weekend, dropping them to 1-6. It's been a brutal start for the Dolphins, who have not only underwhelmed on the field but the players have seemingly turned on their head coach, Mike McDaniel, as well.

The players don't look like they care to play hard for their coach, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had no problems throwing his coach under the bus on multiple occasions so far this season. After the Dolphins got smacked around by a bad Browns team this weekend, one would think McDaniel's time has to be coming to an end soon, right?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Football Night in America that the Dolphins' original plan was to give McDaniel the entirety of the 2025 season. Well, Florio also stated that the timetable for firing McDaniel could be sped up due to the latest embarrassment to the Browns that saw the Dolphins get blown out.

Mike Florio warns Dolphins’ latest loss could alter Mike McDaniel’s future

The bad news is that the team had seemed hellbent on giving McDaniel the entire season, even though things have gone as poorly as they have. Ian Rapoport also reported that there won't be any changes at this time. The good news is that it's getting more difficult to excuse these types of performances and it appears ownership might change their tune, something that might not have been the case a week ago.

At this point, McDaniel has shown that he's not the right coach for this team, and it's time to cut bait sooner rather than later. The team has seemingly given up, and when the coach and the quarterback are publicly throwing each other under the bus and playing the blame game, it's not a good situation.

The Dolphins have some winnable games coming up, but that was what this latest stretch of games was supposed to be, and they won one game. That win came against an even worse Jets team. At this point, the Dolphins are the team that opponents see as an easy win, and when that starts to be the case, it's time to tear everything down and start over.

The even more annoying part of all of this is that if McDaniel does somehow win the team back over and they win some games, is his job suddenly safe? That's why it's better to make the move now and plan for the future rather than give McDaniel a chance to save his job.

While it's not fun to watch this team continue to flounder, it needs to keep happening if fans want changes to happen.