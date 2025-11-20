NFL insider shockingly names two Dolphins coaches as HC candidates

The Miami Dolphins are 4-7, and the end of the Mike McDaniel era might be drawing near. But although little has gone right for the organization this season, evidently, those within some NFL circles believe there are some positives to take away.

In fact, one NFL insider thinks two of the positives are Miami's coordinators -- OC Frank Smith and DC Anthony Weaver -- and that both could be head-coaching candidates for the 2026 cycle.

Tom Pelissero mentions Dolphins' Anthony Weaver and Frank Smith as possible HC candidates in 2026

In his 24 young candidates to know, NFL insider Tom Pelissero lists Smith as a potential HC candidate, noting his "background in tight ends and the offensive line." Pelissero does not list Weaver among the 24, but he does mention him along with other veteran coordinators and those with head-coaching experience who can expect to have their names tossed around at the top of the article.

Of the two, Weaver is probably more likely to receive HC consideration. He's currently in his 14th season of coaching and spent seven years playing in the NFL as a member of the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Weaver hasn't yet been a head coach, but he did spend some time as an assistant HC under John Harbaugh in Baltimore.

Weaver interviewed with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears last year for their open roles, and given the recent turnaround of the Dolphins' defense, it makes sense that he would get consideration again this time around. Miami's defense was bad to start the season, as expected, with next to no one in the secondary. But as the season has progressed, that side of the ball is starting to turn it around, holding opponents to 13 points or less in three of the last four games.

With McDaniel's fate in limbo, it's difficult to project what that means for Weaver. Would the Dolphins consider Weaver for head coach if McDaniel is let go? It's unlikely, but the odds are greater than zero. It's important to note, though, that if Weaver were to leave for an HC position elsewhere, it wouldn't be all bad for Miami.

If Weaver is offered a head coaching position, the Dolphins will then be rewarded with third-round compensatory picks in 2026 and 2027. Based on previous trades made, that would give Miami four third-round selections this coming April. Two years of completion with a team are necessary to earn comp picks, so if either the Saints or Bears had given Weaver the HC job last season, the Dolphins would not be awarded draft picks.

Frank Smith unlikely ready

Just over the halfway point of the season, it's tough to envision Smith becoming an NFL head coach in 2026. It does make sense that Pelissero would list him among the 24, as Smith does have 16 years of NFL coaching experience and has been Miami's OC since 2022 under McDaniel.

The NFL insider also notes that the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks interviewed Smith after the 2023 season for their head-coaching vacancies, when he was rated the NFL's No. 1 offensive coordinator by the players in an NFL Players Association poll.

Unfortunately, Smith doesn't call plays on game day, and that will likely hurt him in the interview process. An argument can be made (and has been) that maybe Smith should be calling plays over McDaniel, but it hasn't been the case in his four years in South Florida.

Pelissero's analysis includes that "Smith is a big piece of game-planning" and that "the Dolphins offense has improved since Smith moved from the booth to the sideline." The latter of that is questionable, as Miami's offense has drastically fallen off from the juggernaut that it was in 2022 and 2023. And during its recent run, the Dolphins' offense still struggled at home against the Ravens and in Spain vs. the Washington Commanders.

It's not out of the question that Smith will get some head coaching consideration around the league, and I'd even expect him to get an interview or two. But I don't think he'll be a strong contender. His best bet for now to boost his résumé is probably to be an offensive coordinator elsewhere and call plays.

Weaver, meanwhile, could emerge as a strong contender. That is especially true if the Dolphins' defense continues to show signs of improvement, despite having a depleted depth chart.

Miami's secondary was considered a joke on paper heading into the season, but it's surprisingly been one of the better units as the season's progressed. A lot of flaws remain on that side of the ball, but Weaver is getting the most out of his players, and the young guys are developing. That will stand out among other teams during the hiring cycle.



