NFL royally screws Dolphins with brutal stretch at the worst possible time

The 2025 regular season schedule has been released, and now Miami Dolphins fans can pore over the games' locations and start times.

This year, the Dolphins will have more than a few games they should be penciled in to win, but the NFL schedule makers didn't do them any favors with some of these games. Then again, do they ever?

Miami doesn't have a tough schedule, but it does have opponents that will be challenging them for a wild-card berth. We can safely say wild-card, right? The Dolphins haven't beaten the Buffalo Bills in so long that it seems pretentious to think this is the year they win the division. OK, they can win the division, but these games are going to be a little tougher.

Dolphins set up for brutal stretch during their late-season playoff push

It gets tough from Week 14.

Miami will open this stretch on the road against the New York Jets. That isn't a huge deal, as the Dolphins typically play well there (not including last year). The league schedule makers, however, thought it was a good idea to keep Miami on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Monday night game.

This year's Steelers team could go either way. They are transitioning a bit but should still challenge for a playoff spot, especially with Aaron Rodgers.

While the Dolphins return home in Week 16, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals await them. It would have been nice to get a playoff-caliber team for a 1 p.m. kickoff. Even later in the year, it is still hot. Instead, it's another primetime game, where the Dolphins simply are not very good since Mike McDaniel became the head coach. He has only two wins under the lights.

In Week 18, the Dolphins visit the New England Patriots.

The Patriots may not be a good football team this year, but they should improve considerably by the end of the season. For the second year in a row, the Dolphins will face a division rival late in the year on the road. The playoffs, like last season, could be on the line.

Playing New England in what should be a cold and potentially snowy game isn't what the Dolphins need. Then again, if they are going to be taken seriously, they have to start winning these games.

