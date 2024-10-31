Puzzling set of Week 9 Power Rankings a slap in the Dolphins face
By Brian Miller
No one has to tell the Miami Dolphins fan base that their team is not very good. It is understandable that they are ranked low in most power rankings, but a recent ranking is outright crazy.
Earlier this week, Pro Football Network released their Week 9 NFL power rankings that used metric data from both sides of the ball and also included special teams and strength of schedule. Yet the Dolphins managed to be ranked far lower than what should be expected, given the talent on the roster.
Sure, the Dolphins have a lot of problems, from coaching to executive decisions to the roster itself, but this is a little more messed up than even the biggest doomsday fans would consider appropriate.
The Miami Dolphins are bad, but they still have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL
The Dolphins are ranked 30th, ahead of only the Patriots and Panthers. Are we to believe the Dolphins are truly this bad? Worse than the Raiders at 29? Can anyone honestly say the metrics of a roster that belongs to the Cleveland Browns at 27 is better than the Dolphins?
What about the AFC East rival Jets, who, at 2-6, are ranked 16th in the league? That is incredibly high for a team that continues to find ways to lose against bad teams. They literally just got beat by the 31st-ranked Patriots.
Whatever the "metrics" being used to make this ranking, there are some mathematical flaws in the formula. Like every Dolphins fan, we expect Miami to be ranked low, and there should be some shifting upward by many teams because the Jets alone should be in the bottom five of the league.
The fact they are not is a slap in the face of Miami, but then again, we are talking about the Browns and Titans being ranked above the Dolphins, too.
If this is metric-based, then Miami's record shouldn't be in play here, considering that four games were played without Tua Tagovailoa. It's a fair argument.