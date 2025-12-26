No-brainer Tua Tagovailoa trade package would be too good for an NFL team to refuse

In the NFL, it's always about one team's trash being another team's treasure, and this offseason may very well see Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being that treasure.

It is becoming nearly impossible to imagine Tagovailoa sticking with the Dolphins after the 2025 season is over. Without question, he will come with a "buyer beware" label.

Despite the thought sounding absolutely crazy, there will inevitably be at least one team that sees the value in making a trade, especially if they get something good in return.

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will draw interest from other NFL teams, but the list won't be a long one

The NFL has always been about second and third chances, especially for quarterbacks who have a long history of starting and putting up good stats. Over the course of his NFL career, Tagovailoa has put up stats that many starting QBs only dream of. It's the consistency and leadership part that is the problem in Miami.

The Dolphins are going to eat a large chunk of the quarterback's bloated contract. There is no way around that. In March, his contract will trigger an additional $3 million hit for 2027. The Dolphins could eat that too, but it's a checkpoint for his future nonetheless.

What might a trade actually look like? For starters, the Dolphins are going to have to sweeten the deal. That could come in the form of another player being added to the trade, or more likely, Miami sending precious draft capital to a team to take him. Yes, it is that dire.

Some have proposed Miami sending the QB and early-day two draft picks to take him off their hands. That works if the Dolphins are not going to eat most of the remaining money, but if they are going to take on a larger share of the deal, the draft return should be lower.

This is where the Dolphins will need to be creative. Teams like the Raiders, Colts, and Cardinals are all expected to pursue a quarterback this offseason. Tagovailoa makes sense for all three. The Dolphins can pitch trade offers that not only include a starting quarterback but also draft capital. Teams in need might be hard-pressed to say no.

The driving force is that there are not a lot of quarterbacks that hit the free agent market, and the Dolphins are not likely to release Tagovailoa. All three of those teams will obviously be looking for a bridge quarterback.

Tagovailoa's future in the NFL, at least through the conclusion of his contract, will be as a bridge or as an insurance policy. If the Dolphins make a move this offseason as expected, they will likely restructure his deal to make it all work.