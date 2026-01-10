No-brainer Mike McDaniel replacement would give Dolphins fans major nostalgia

The Miami Dolphins now have their General Manager in place, hiring former Green Bay Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan to oversee the next era of Dolphins football. With who will be heading up the search no longer a question, all the attention moves to finding a replacement for fired Head Coach Mike McDaniel.

While McDaniel looks primed to land on his feet following his dismissal after an up-and-down four-year stint as Miami's leading man, owner Stephen Ross clearly felt the time was right to make a change.

There is no shortage of quality candidates, thanks in part to several well-respected coaches being likewise let go this past week. John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski are the headliners, and more could come loose during the playoffs.

One first-time candidate who seems to be in the mix for a job this cycle has a very familiar name to Dolphins fans, however.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has risen up the ranks over the past few seasons, serving as one of Sean McVay's most trusted assistant coaches. And yes, the last name comes from exactly where you think it does.

Rams DC Chris Shula, grandson of legendary Miami Dolphins HC Don Shula, could be there next leading man

That's right. Shula is the grandson of Dolphins legend Don Shula, who piloted Miami to multiple Super Bowl victories (including the famous 1972 perfect season) and a record 328 regular-season victories while in South Beach.

The idea of Chris taking on his grandfather's legacy sounds more like something out of the script of a Hallmark-style football movie than a real-life possibility, but recent news suggests it's far from unlikely.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Shula is indeed one of the candidates the Dolphins intend to interview for their HC position.

Here’s a fun one: The Dolphins have requested an interview with Rams DC Chris Shula for their head coaching job, per source.



Shula — the grandson of legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula — is eligible to interview next week after the Rams’ wild card game. pic.twitter.com/5Iaq4tcQbz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2026

This isn't one of the NFL's typical nepotism situations, either. Shula has guided the Rams' defense to their best ranking in points allowed since 2020, and they are one of the league's best at forcing turnovers and getting after the quarterback. He has also had the benefit of working under McVay for nearly a decade, something other NFL teams will value.

Ross likely has his sights set on bringing in a bigger name and more experienced coach, which is why Harbaugh remains one of the favorites to end up in Miami. If that falls through, or if he wants to go the route of a young, energetic coach to revitalize the Dolphins' culture, Shula should get serious consideration. And not just because of his family name.