No-brainer trade proposal to keep Emmanuel McNeil-Warren dream alive for Dolphins

History could very well prove that Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft was where all the value was from this somewhat bizarre rookie class. Good news for Miami Dolphins fans: New GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has four picks to work with on Friday, but that doesn't mean he needs to spend them all.

In fact, the Dolphins came away from Thursday's first round with two new players and more picks in total than they had going in. That gives them the ammo to trade up for another big-time prospect.

Several available players would fit Miami very well indeed. However, one big name stands out above the rest: Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who'd join Chris Johnson as the second, well, secondary prospect from a smaller school.

Miami Dolphins have trade leverage to give Jeff Hafley another key piece in the secondary

Using the A to Z Sports mock draft simulator, whose CPU offers trades with slight overpays on a points value scale, some trade offers came through once I went on the clock for Miami at No. 43. This one was too good to pass up:

San Francisco 49ers receive: Picks 43, 87 & 151

Miami Dolphins receive: Pick 34

Sullivan and the Fins' war room should be doing backflips and cartwheels if they can pull off this deal for the rights to McNeil-Warren. Seems reasonable enough.

Although some fans may be alarmed that Miami spent two top picks on prospects from San Diego State and Toledo, it's a classic case of "scout the helmet, not the player." McNeil-Warren is a stud. He's an extremely physical, tone-setting safety who's at his best in the box, and has the range to play deep safety if need be as well.

The Toledo program just produced the Eagles' first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell, and he's lived up to the hype. In fact, Mitchell fell to the latter part of Round 1. Just a quick check-in: Is Howie Roseman a good GM? Does he know what he's doing? Of course!

Those relatively humble collegiate origins are really the only reason Mitchell took a draft night slide. The same goes for Johnson to some degree, and that certainly applies to McNeil-Warren.

Safeties just took a dive in Thursday's first round in general. Ohio State star Caleb Downs was first off the board to Dallas at No. 11, and the Cowboys traded up with Miami to get him. Downs is considered a so-called "generational" prospect, or at the very least, the most polished safety to come along in quite some time. He still fell outside the top 10.

Then, it was between Oregon's Dillon Thieneman and McNeil-Warren to be the second safety to go. Thieneman's top-tier athleticism and superior competition level in college won out, as the Chicago Bears stole him at 25th overall.

McNeil-Warren's production profile actually mirrors Thieneman's in some key areas — and it's downright elite. Not to mention, EMW is regarded as a special athlete in his own right.

The only FBS SAFs since 2015 with a coverage grade > 88.0 and a run defense grade > 90.0 in at least one college season and a career pressure rate > 1/3..



🔘 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

🔘 Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

🔘 Demond King, Iowa

🔘 Derwin James Jr, Florida State pic.twitter.com/dqkC89SvFT — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) January 27, 2026

“You could make the argument that he's the most physically GIFTED of the safety prospects… He’s got no real scheme limitations.”@GregCosell breaks down Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: pic.twitter.com/r4Nk5j0RAg — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 21, 2026

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley specializes in the secondary in particular. Sullivan has the chance to give him two defensive backs who aren't afraid to hit and are exceptional in coverage. Johnson had a 91.9 PFF zone coverage grade in 2025, while McNeil-Warren's coverage mark was at 92.0.

If Miami executed this trade with the 49ers, it wouldn't cost either of their fourth-round picks (Nos. 130 and 138), and there would still be two third-rounders left over at Nos. 75 and 94.

Quarterback Malik Willis still needs weapons, and there's a strong chance Sullivan will hunt up pass-catchers on at least two of the Fins' selections across Rounds 3 and 4. But to ensure McNeil-Warren is in tow near the start of Day 2 would do wonders for the Dolphins' efforts to stop elite AFC East QBs Josh Allen and Drake Maye in the coming years.