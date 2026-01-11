Packers' post-game comments may open a door for Dolphins to poach Matt LaFleur

The Miami Dolphins can't imagine what it would be like to have a head coach with 70 wins compared to 40 losses. That is what Matt LaFleur currently has in Green Bay. Still, he may be out of a job after losing on Saturday night to the Bears and bouncing out of the playoffs.

The Dolphins have never had a coach win more than 70 games aside from Don Shula. Dave Wannstedt had 42, and Jimmy Johnson had 36. Of course, the Dolphins have not had a coach last as long as LaFleur has in Green Bay since Shula, either. His head coaching career started in 2019.

The Packers' coach has led the team to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons; the Dolphins have been to three playoff games since 2016. Now, LaFleur might be looking for a new location, and if his post-game comments are any indication, there is uncertainty.

Matt LaFleur's post game comments fuel speculation that he may end up being available for Miami Dolphins to pursue

Following the surprising Green Bay loss to the Bears, who climbed back into the game down by 15 in the second half, LaFleur had to answer a question about his future with the Packers. His current contract runs through the 2026 season, and he is expected to want a much larger deal, one that the Packers are not expected to give him.

"With all due respect to your question, Pete, now's not the time for that, LaFleur said after the game. I'm just hurting for these guys. I can only think about what just happened, and there'll be time for that." Matt LaFleur

If the Packers decide to move on, or more likely try to trade him, the Dolphins may start to get involved. New GM and long-time Packers executive, Jon-Eric Sullivan, could be making a call to get him to Miami.

LaFleur may sound like a fantastic addition; he certainly would be the most experienced head coach the Dolphins have had during Stephen Ross' ownership, but there are similarities to Mike McDaniel that may have fans questioning whether or not he should be considered.

For starters, the coach calls his own plays, and they are not always met with high praise from the media and, most certainly, not the fans. That has been a problem with Mike McDaniel in Miami. Fans may not like the idea of another HC coming in and calling plays.

Miami is expected to begin its coaching interviews after the first round of the playoffs concludes. Jim Harbaugh and Chris Shula, the Rams' DC, are expected to interview, among others.