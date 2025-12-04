Passing on a former All-Pro DB suddenly looks like a Dolphins win

The Miami Dolphins failed to claim cornerback Darius Slay off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buffalo Bills were hoping the veteran corner could help them keep pace in the AFC. Now, the Dolphins don't look so bad, and the Bills are left empty-handed.

Slay has decided not to join the Bills after all, and he will take time away from football to decide what his future will be.

Breaking: Veteran CB Darius Slay, whom the Buffalo Bills claimed on waivers Thursday, is unsure if he wants to continue playing and will not be reporting to Buffalo.



“Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time… pic.twitter.com/HXUDxKM9Fo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2025

Darius Slay rejects the Buffalo Bills, who easily could have been the Dolphins

Dolphins fans know all too well that if the team had claimed Slay and he had decided on this course of action, it would have been another black eye for the organization. Every fan can say this without question because the media would be repeating it every hour. "Darius Slay to sit out season rather than play for floundering Dolphins." We all know this would be true, and we would probably write the same thing.

The truth is, Slay has spent 13 years in the NFL and needs to decide whether he wants to keep playing. When given the chance to be on the field in Pittsburgh, he played poorly, and his playing time continued to dwindle.

It seemed that a backup role on another team might be the best move for Slay. The Bills' claiming him was smart and a good opportunity for Slay to potentially make the playoffs, but his decision leaves the Bills with the same depth problems they had before Slay became available.

Slay opting not to play doesn't hurt Buffalo or cost them money; it's a decision that Slay will need to think about in the future. For now, he may say he isn't joining them, but he could change his mind later in the season. The Dolphins can continue to build their roster around players who are earning the right to another season.

For the Dolphins, it was a mistake not to try, but in the end, not making the move saved them from criticism that wouldn't have been warranted.