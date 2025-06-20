PFF's major Dolphins concern proves how bleak 2025 season could be

It's natural to feel a little worried about the Miami Dolphins this year. Things are, in a word, not great. (I know it's two words, but you get it.)

The Mike McDaniel era hasn't really turned out like people expected it to, and while Tua Tagovailoa's job probably isn't in trouble yet, another year without a playoff berth is going to have all the loudest people on the internet asking even more questions than they already are.

RELATED: Dolphins' reason for Jaire Alexander snub is yet another slap in the face to fans

And if you came to this blog expecting any sort of relief from the existential dread that follows you from Dolphins blog to Dolphins blog, I'm sorry to report that there's nothing here for you (although I feel like maybe the title gave that away?).

Reader, things are bleak. So bleak, in fact, that when Pro Football Focus dropped their team-by-team list of one thing to be concerned about in 2025, they couldn't even come to a consensus decision on Miami's. So they just picked ... everything. Gonna be a fun year!

PFF doesn't mince words about Dolphins' major concern ahead of 2025 season

The Dolphins' biggest concern this season, according to PFF? Everything.

"This is a make-or-break year for the Dolphins. It's safe to say everyone involved enters a 'prove-it' season — general manager Chris Grier, head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "Now that the Patriots have a much better outlook, a major step forward is needed from Miami. If not, wholesale changes could be on the horizon."

Wonderful. Terrific. Love to be a fan of the Miami Dolphins football team. Love to chat about wholesale changes. Love everything about this.

It's not even that anything in here is wrong, but couldn't they have just hyper-focused on the secondary like everyone else? Jalen Ramsey wants a trade! That's juicy. Let's talk some more about that. 'Everything' makes it seem like the Dolphins are the Jets.

(Are the Dolphins the Jets?!)

More Dolphins News and Analysis