10 best linebackers in the history of the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins first took the field in 1966 as an expansion team in the American Football League. That was also the first season in which the Super Bowl would be played. Once the team brought on head coach Don Shula in 1970, it wasn’t long before this young franchise was making three straight appearances on Super Sunday, winning titles in 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII).
The team has had its share of great players, and one of the club’s strongest areas has been the linebacker spot. The following list of 10 standouts includes a pair of Pro Football Hall of Famers. Of course, it’s never easy to whittle these things down and conversely, some exceptional performers did not make the list, but will get a mention throughout.
Criteria for selection
This following list incorporates many factors when it comes to the 10 selections. Obviously, Pro Football Hall of Famers rank high on any list, and it’s hardly a surprise that the Top 2 names in this exercise reflect that. Of course, the order is quite subjective, which is part of the fun of coming up with these rankings.
Production, consistency, and impact are a very big part of these choices. There are different key statistics for different spots. For instance, an outside linebacker in the 3-4 who specialized in getting to the quarterback, or a 4-3 outside performer who was more adept at shutting down the run and also assisting in pass coverage may not have the same kind of numbers.
There are also the different eras to consider, as well as the individual accolades. From Pro Bowl invitations to All-Pro honors and perhaps beyond. Team success also plays a role in these selections, although it is worth noting that the Miami Dolphins have “only” two Lombardi Trophies. Finally, longevity also plays a part, as does outstanding play in the postseason.
The Top 10 linebackers in Miami Dolphins history
10. Channing Crowder
His father Randy Crowder was a sixth-round draft choice of the Dolphins in 1974, and spent three seasons with the team. Linebacker Channing Crowder was a third-round selection in 2005 from the University of Florida. He played for six seasons and was part of the last Dolphins’ team to win the AFC East in 2008.
The steady Crowder made 10 or more starts in each of his six seasons, and played under head coaches Nick Saban, Cam Cameron and Tony Sparano. He totaled 100-plus tackles in both 2006 (104) and 2008 (113), finishing second on the team in both seasons. To go along with his many stops, the 6-2, 250-pound performer managed four takeaways (three fumble recoveries), 2.5 sacks, and totaled 19 passes defensed.
9. Bob Matheson
You will see quite a few of performers from Don Shula’s fabled defense that were the catalyst to those three consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1970s. Perhaps it is only fitting that this exercise starts with a mention of a solid performer who spent the final nine years of his 13-year career in Miami.
Linebacker Bob Matheson began his career with the Browns in 1967, but was dealt to the Dolphins in 1971. He wore No. 53, and was a key to the unit’s success. “Matheson can come in at either linebacker or end,” said defensive coordinator Bill Arnsparger prior to Super Bowl VIII, “and it gives us a lot of versatility as to what we can do defensively.” Miami allowed a mere 71 points in six playoff games from 1972-73.
8. Bob Brudzinski
He began his career in Los Angeles. Former Ohio State standout Bob Brudzinski was the No. 23 overall pick by the Rams in 1977, but was dealt to Miami in 1981. In nine seasons with Shula’s club, there were 11 takeaways, 14.5 sacks, and countless tackles. There were also 11 postseason games with the Dolphins.
Brudzinski played in a combined three Super Bowls with the Rams (XIV) and Dolphins (XVII and XIX), and racked up some solid numbers vs. Pittsburgh, Washington, and San Francisco, respectively. He finished with 11 tackles in the loss to the Steelers, 15 stops (10 solo) in the setback to Washington, and seven tackles in the 38-16 setback to the 49ers.
7. Jerome Baker
He was a third-round draft choice by the team in 2018, and unfortunately was cut loose by the Dolphins this offseason after six solid seasons. Former Ohio State Buckeye Jerome Baker played in 94 regular-season contests for the franchise, and made 82 starts. Now he is a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
The rangy defender put up impressive numbers during his stay in South Florida. Three times in six seasons, he totaled 100-plus tackles. Baker led Miami in stops three consecutive seasons from 2019-21. He rolled up a combined 22.5 sacks, a career-high seven QB traps in 2020, and forced six fumbles. There were 21 passes defensed as well. The six-year pro totaled five interceptions, returning two for scores.
6. Mike Kolen
Not bad for a 12th-round draft choice. Former Auburn University product Mike Kolen, who passed away earlier this year, was the 289th overall selection in 1970. He arrived in Miami the same year as Don Shula. The Dolphins were a playoff team in each of his first five seasons, making three trips to the Super Bowl.
It may have been a long day against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI, but Kolen totaled a team-best 13 tackles (nine solo) in the team’s 24-3 loss. A year later, there were seven stops as the Dolphins kept George Allen’s offense out of the end zone in Super Bowl VII. Kolen had a modest five tackles in the Super Bowl VIII victory over the Vikings. He played a total of seven seasons, missing 1976 due to a knee injury.
5. John Offerdahl
The 1986 second-round pick from Western Michigan was an immediate starter for Shula’s team, which finished a disappointing 8-8 after five straight seasons in the playoffs. John Offerdahl played and started 15 games, led the team with 135 tackles, and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
That debut campaign also resulted in the first of five consecutive Pro Bowl invitations for the productive defender. Offerdahl also led the Dolphins in stops in both 1988 and 1990, and earned All-Pro accolades in his fifth season. There were also four interceptions and 9.5 sacks for the inside linebacker. Unfortunately, he was limited by injuries in each of his final three seasons, missing a total of 25 regular-season games.
4. Bryan Cox
This franchise has employed its share of fiery defenders. Some may forget that one-time exuberant Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker Joey Porter spent three seasons in South Florida. He racked up a combined 32.0 sacks in 46 regular-season contests with the club, and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2008.
When you think of the Dolphins and intensity, it’s hard to top what Bryan Cox brought to the club during his five-year stay with the club. A fifth-round pick from Western Illinois in 1991, he was named to the Pro Bowl three times. Cox led Miami in tackles four consecutive seasons from 1992-95. There were also 31.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and nine takeaways (one TD). He would eventually play for four other franchises.
3. A.J. Duhe
The No. 13 overall selection in the 1977 NFL Draft began his career at defensive end before shifting to linebacker. Shula would take advantage of the playmaking ability of former LSU standout A.J. Duhe. He was part of six playoff teams, including two Super Bowl squads, during his brief NFL career.
In his first two seasons, the 6-4, 247-pound pro combined for 15.0 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 27 outings. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1977. In his five seasons at linebacker, he totaled 21.5 sacks, three picks and two fumble recoveries. He was huge in the 1982 AFC title game vs. the Jets, tying an NFL postseason record with three interceptions (one returned for a TD) in a muddy 14-0 victory.
2. Nick Buoniconti
While he did not spend his entire career with Miami, Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebackerNick Buoniconti was one of the greats at the position during his era. By the time the former Patriots’ defender joined the Dolphins, he had earned All-Pro three times and been named to five AFL All-Star Games.
After seven years with the Pats, Buoniconti spent seven seasons with Shula’s team (he missed the ’75 season due to injury). His numbers with the Dolphins pale in comparison with his play with his first team - he played in 92 regular-season games with the club. He managed to pick off eight passes, total six sacks and recovered four fumbles. He was part of three Super Bowl teams, winning titles in 1972 and 1973.
1. Zach Thomas
This list concludes with the most recent member of the organization to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Linebacker Zach Thomas was finally enshrined in 2023. He spent a dozen seasons with the Dolphins after Jimmy Johnson made the former Texas Tech product a fifth-round pick in the 1996 draft.
Thomas amassed at least 125-plus tackles in 10 of his 12 campaigns, the lone exceptions being 2000 (99) and 2007 (52). The latter saw him play in only five games. The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro also totaled 19.5 sacks, 17 interceptions (four TDs), 16 forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries during his days with Miami. He was part of teams that reached the playoffs five straight years from 1997-2001.
Top 10 Miami Dolphins linebackers based off solo tackles
Rank
Player
Years with Dolphins
Solo tackles
1.
Zack Thomas
1996-2007
1,042
2.
Bryan Cox
1991-1995
480
3.
Jerome Baker
2018-2023
382
4.
Channing Crowder
2005-2010
343
5.
Cameron Wake
2009-2018
279
6.
Dwight Hollier
1992-1999
275
7.
Karlos Dansby
2010-2012
266
8.
Derrick Rodgers
1997-2002
259
9.
Koa Misi
2010-2016
258
10.
David Griggs
1989-1993
227