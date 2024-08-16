The 10 best tight ends in the history of the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Throughout the history of the Miami Dolphins, tight end has played an important role. Long before the Patriots revolutionized the way tight ends in the NFL are used, Miami had some of the best TEs before they became huge statistical leaders in the league.
Miami's tight ends have never been league leaders and won't surface on any NFL All-Time greats lists. They were more rounded and used as blockers to help the rushing attack during the 1970's Super Bowl runs. They were outlet receivers for Dan Marino in the 80s and 90s and through the lean years since Don Shula retired, the tight end position has gone through a lot of personnel.
The Dolphins have tried to fill the role, but have not succeeded in finding a true franchise TE in the same breath as a Tony Gonzalez or a Rob Gronkowski. Miami simply hasn't put the same value on the position as other teams.
Criteria for selection
The criteria used to rank these 10 players is a simple one. Longevity helps, but wasn't as important as the impact they made on the roster. We also looked at reliability. Was the player available to play or were they too often injured and standing on the sideline?
The tight end position wasn't one that made or broke the success of a Dolphins season. The tight end has always been more of an afterthought throughoutDolphins history. We took that into consideration as well so we could clearly account for players that may have stayed a short time with the team, but were never used the way they should have been.
What we didn't take into consideration was how each player may have played outside of the Dolphins organization. What a player did on another team's roster isn't important considering they are strictly being compared to other Miami players and what they did while with the team.
10. Dan Johnson
Statistically, Dan Johnson was a decent tight end. Drafted by Miami in 1983, the former seventh-round selection is known more for being drafted the same year Dan Marino was. On the field, Johnson started 34 of 66 games and scored 16 touchdowns in five seasons with the Dolphins.
Johnson didn't play anywhere other than for Miami and his 1,012 yards hardly puts a dent in the history books, but he wasn't a big target for Marino. He was more of a blocking tight end with decent enough hands, but the Dolphins had other TEs on the roster that could carry the load in the pass game.
9. Troy Drayton
Troy Drayton was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Rams before heading to the Dolphins in 1996 midway through his fourth season in St. Louis. He would play an additional 3.5 seasons in Miami before finishing his career in Kansas City in 2000.
In Miami, Drayton started 53 of 55 games he played in. A reliable pass-catcher and a good blocker, Drayton posted eight touchdowns on 127 receptions. Drayton's stats don't do him justice. His play on the field was consistently good and he did what was asked of him. Today, Drayton can still be found around the Dolphins as he has stayed involved with the team.
8. Keith Jackson
Keith Jackson was a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles and was a major part of what would become the modern-era free agency. In 1992, Jackson was part of a lawsuit that challenged "Plan-B" free agency. Courts ruled in favor of the players, and Jackson, along with the others, was given the opportunity to sign with anyone he wanted to. Jackson chose the Dolphins and the $6 million, four-year deal that came with his freedom. In his first game with Miami, Jackson had four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown.
In 1995, Jackson was traded by the Dolphins to the Packers for a second-round draft pick. Jackson's time in Miami wasn't all that great. He spent two seasons with the Dolphins, but he caught 146 passes for 1,880 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Dolphins added TE Eric Green and that led to the trade of Jackson to Green Bay. He spent two seasons with the Packers, making the Pro Bowl in his final year. Overall, Jackson made the Pro Bowl five times, once with the Dolphins.
7. Anthony Fasano
The Dolphins traded for Anthony Fasano shortly after Bill Parcells hired Tony Sparano to coach the team. Fasano quickly became a fan favorite because of his blue-collar work ethic and physical style of play. A fantastic blocking tight end, Fasano also was involved in the passing game consistently.
Fasano played for the Dolphins for six seasons, which was good enough to rank him as high as fourth on the all-time yardage list for tight ends. Fasano caught 189 passes and averaged 11.7 yards per reception. He had 24 touchdowns in his career with the Dolphins.
Fasano had an impressive career overall, spending 12 seasons in the NFL. He played two for Dallas before Miami traded for him and then two with the Chiefs and Titans. In 2017, he returned to the Dolphins for a final sixth season before calling it a career. Overall, he started 83 of 92 games for Miami and posted 136 games total in his entire NFL career.
6. Joe Rose
Much like Jim Mandich, Joe Rose's impact on the Dolphins extends beyond the playing field. Rose has been a big part of the organization since retiring. He has done broadcast commentary and remains a big part of the team's Alumni Association.
Rose was never a huge statistical target, but he does own one thing no one can take away, he was the recipient of the first Marino touchdown pass in the NFL. Rose spent six seasons with the Dolphins from 1980 to 1985. He caught 112 passes for 1,493 yards and 13 touchdowns. After his career in Miami was over, Rose spent one season with the Rams, but didn't record a catch and played in only one game.
5. Mike Gesicki
There could be a big argument here considering that Mike Gesicki wasn't able to do much more than catch passes, but he was one of the best in franchise history when he did. That unfortunately isn't saying a lot. Gesicki caught 231 passes on 370 targets while with the Dolphins and added 18 career touchdowns for Miami.
Gesicki was a clutch receiver who could line up off tackle and play in the slot, but his problem was he couldn't block. In the end, that was what led him out of Miami. Gesicki simply couldn't fill the role that Mike McDaniel needed him to have and as a result he was expendable. When it came to catching passes, however, Gesicki was probably the most consistent tight end in team history. His 2,617 yards receiving is No. 2 in team history.
4. Ferrell Edmunds
Ferrell Edmunds never gets the respect that he may deserve. He was as consistent as any Dolphins tight end in history and was a part of the Dolphins' offensive system. Edmunds started all but nine games of the ones he played in. In Miami, he started 57 of 66 games.
Edmunds was able to collect 117 passes for 1,612 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career. The former third-round draft pick spent five seasons with Miami before spending two more in Seattle. He made the Pro Bowl twice, in 1989 and 1990, as a member of the Dolphins, only a year after his rookie season. Edmunds was never flashy, but he was good enough to give Marino a target when plays broke down.
3. Jim Mandich
There is far more than statistics to consider when looking at an NFL franchise's history and when it comes to Jim Mandich, he may very well be the best TE for Miami. Mandich exceeded the role of tight end. For eight seasons, Mandich played for the Dolphins. He only racked up 1,406 yards in his career and only 23 touchdowns, but his value to the team was not completely in the passing game.
What is impressive is that Mandich only started 23 of 119 games in his eight years. Back then, the Dolphins offense utilized different sets designed for running the ball and protecting quarterback Bob Griese. On the field, Mandich was good but never great, and his legacy extended far beyond the field of play. He was absolutely loved as the team's color commentator for the radio broadcast of each team's games right up until his passing due to cancer.
2. Randy McMichael
Statistically, Randy McMichael was not only the most productive pass-catcher in team history, but he was also the last tight end Miami had on the roster that was a legitimate threat and all-round quality player at the position.
McMichael was as good at blocking as he was catching passes. He had a nice blend of size, speed, and physicality that the Dolphins are still trying to find, but haven't.
McMichael had a long NFL career that spanned 11 seasons and three teams, including stints with the Chargers and the St. Louis Rams. His time in Miami, however, was his most productive. In five seasons with the Dolphins, he posted more than 3,000 yards receiving and 283 receptions. He had 24 touchdown receptions.
1. Bruce Hardy
For 12 seasons, Bruce Hardy was on the field for the Dolphins. He caught passes from Griese, David Woodley, Don Strock, and yes, Marino. Hardy was drafted in the ninth round of the 1978 NFL Draft. Making the roster was going to be tough, but he did it. He posted 2,455 yards receiving in his career and started 95 of 151 games during those seasons.
His 25 touchdowns may not be great to look at given his time in the league, but Hardy was one of the best blockers helping to protect Marino and he was consistent in the passing game as a receiver. The impact on the Dolphins roster wasn't something that was easily identified but after his career came to an end, it was easy to see how much the Dolphins missed him.
The 10 best tight ends in Miami Dolphins history by yardage
Rank
Player
Years with team
Receiving Yards
1
Randy McMichael
2002-2006
3,096
2
Mike Gesicki
2018-2022
2,617
3
Bruce Hardy
1978-1989
2,455
4
Anthony Fasano
2010-2012
2,211
5
Keith Jackson
1992-1994
1,880
6
Ferrell Edmunds
1988-1992
1,612
7
Troy Drayton
1996-1999
1,511
8
Joe Rose
1980-1987
1,493
9
Jim Mandich
1970-1977
1,406
10
Charles Clay
2011-2014
1,364