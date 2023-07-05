10 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East in 2023
By Brian Miller
The AFC East should be a huge powerhouse division in 2023 and the Miami Dolphins could become the team to beat.
As training camp nears its start, the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East are heading towards a collision course in 2023.
The Jets are looking more and more likely to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks series and that will give the rest of the AFC East a chance to see what they might be heading into the season...or what they might not be.
Fans of all the teams want to know what can be expected and what their expectations should be for the year ahead. Naturally, some fanbases are more optimistic than others.
Number 10: The Patriots finish at or below .500 for the third time in four seasons.
The Patriots, like the rest of the East have a tough schedule ahead of them in 2023 and they have just as many questions about their roster as they do answers. None bigger than who the starting quarterback will be.
The Patriots are a team that is rebuilding slowly and while trying to be competitive. It isn't working. Last year they finished one game below .500 but with this new 17 game schedule, there is no .500 seasons anymore without at a tie.
Mac Jones is not an elite QB no matter how much some want to believe he is and Bailey Zappe, while better still has to prove he can win over Bill Belichick to run the offense.
The Patriot defense will keep the team in games this year but it is likely going to be a long season and it will be interesting to see how much long Bob Kraft waits to consider a total rebuild.
With the Eagles, Dolphins, Jets, Cowboys, Raiders, and Bills in the first seven weeks and Miami again the 8th the Patriots are going to be tested early but it doesn't get easier. They finish the final seven weeks against the Giants, Chargers, Chiefs, Bills and Jets to name five.