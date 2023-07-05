10 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East in 2023
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will win the AFC East if Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy for the first time in his NFL career.
Number 9: The Miami Dolphins win the division if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy.
Tua Tagovailoa could be the biggest question heading into the season and his health status alone could determine the outcome of the entire division. Yes, when Tua is in the game, the Dolphins are nearly unstoppable.
Mike McDaniel's rookie season is over and as we saw last season, he knows how to get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa who knows how to run this offense. The problem is that Tua isn't perfect when he comes back from injury. We saw that last year against the 49ers and Chargers.
Despite Tua's off-season martial arts training, the question of staying healthy is important. Still, the Dolphins are 100% bettter with him in the game and Vic Fangio's defense should improve a unit that was already pretty good the last two years.
With Tua healthy and a defense that should be able to create drive ending plays, the Dolphins are primed to challenge the Bills for the AFC East or the Jets should Aaron Rodgers play like he did two years ago. Either way, Miami is in a position to win the AFC East in 2023.