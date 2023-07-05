10 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East in 2023
By Brian Miller
The AFC East is open for the taking and while the Miami Dolphins can be in position to win it, the Jets are going to make a helluva run.
Number 8: The Jets and Bills both make the postseason as Wild Card teams.
The Bills have won the division the last few years but they were not put in a tough position by the rest of the AFC East. The Jets have been a dumpster fire, the Dolphins have been a mess, and despite the fact the Patriots won 10 games in 2021, they too have not been the same since Tom Brady left.
Like the Patriots who spent a good ten years plus winning a division of perennial losers, the Bills have cake walked through the division. That changes in 2023.
The Jets have done enough to close the gap. Back-to-back stellar drafts and a very good defense now plays opposite a future HOF quarterback in Aaron Rodgers and while many fans think Rodgers' time has passed, he doesn't need to be elite for the Jets to win.
Rodgers will make a big difference for the Jets if even just his approach to preparation. This makes the Jets better and while the BIlls are still one of the best teams in the NFL, they now have competition they have not had in years.
Regardless, all three AFC East teams should fight for a playoff spot if not the division and it will come down to head-to-head games outside of the division within the conference. I believe that both the Jets and Bills win secure Wild Card spots with Miami winning the division.