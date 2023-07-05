10 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East in 2023
By Brian Miller
Number 7: Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard turns in the best AFC East performance of his career.
Xavien Howard is getting up there in years but there is still a lot to like about his game. Last year he didn't earn a Pro Bowl invitation but he received one anyway. This year, he more than earns it but still won't get a lot of MVP consideration.
Howard had one of his best NFL seasons in 2020 when Byron Jones joined the Dolphins. In 2021, his INT total dropped to 5 on the season but his coverage was very good. Without Jones in the lineup last yaer, Howard was a shell of his former self and many thought he was done. He isn't.
The addition of Jalen Ramsey is going to give the Dolphins two CBs with Pro Bowl reputations and both will have a shot this year to make the team but we have seen Howard at his best when he has good talent on the opposite side. Ramsey is more than just good talent and Howard should be able to improve off a bad season last year.
Adding into all of this is the fact that Vic Fangio's defense is built for a player with Howard's talent and in this system, Howard may very well be in the perfect setting and without question the best defensive system of his entire NFL career.
It all adds up to Howard showcasing his talent and proving that he is indeed an elite CB.