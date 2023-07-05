10 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East in 2023
By Brian Miller
Number 6: The Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel will win the NFL Coach of the Year award as he leads the Dolphins in the AFC East.
Mike McDaniel showed off his ability in 2022 but as a rookie head coach he made mistakes that cost the team games. His failure to use the run when defenses took away his passing game was a big problem, just like not sticking with it when it was working.
McDaniel should learn from his mistakes and when he does, look out NFL because his creativity is nothing short of spectacular to watch. McDaniel is always thinking and analyzing plays in game and during the week.
In 2023, we should see McDaniel take a big step forward in his coaching ability and if Miami does indeed win the division, he should see his name atop the NFLs COTY category.
Number 5: Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards breaking the NFL record
We did say these were bold predictions. Last year Hill was on pace to break the NFL receiving record but the injuries to Tua Tagovailoa halted that potential season and while no WR broke the record, Hill came up short leading the league.
In 2023, that is going to change. It is hard to imagine opposing teams not stopping Hill after seeing him in Miami's offense last year but he will not be used entirely the same and Tua should play most if not all of the season. It all sets up for big numbers for Hill in 2023.