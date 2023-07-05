10 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East in 2023
By Brian Miller
Number 4: Miami Dolphins defensive end/linebacker Jaelan Phillips makes his first Pro Bowl.
Jaelan Phillips is poised for a big season in 2023, his third in the NFL. He should be ready to advance his progression this year with Fangio as his DC. The zero-blitz defense Miami used in year's past under Brian Flores and Josh Boyer are over.
Under Fangio, Phillips may not rush the QB nearly as much but there will be different schemes and disguised blitz packages that will give Phillips more opportunity.
To date, Phillips has been good but not good enough. This year he should become a household name, not just in Dolphins circles.
Number 3: Jason Sanders plays his final season with the Miami Dolphins
Predicting everything good about the 2023 season is homerish and some will argue that this entire article is about being a homer but Sanders isn't the future of Miami and 2023 will give Chris Grier enough reason to realize that it is time to move on.
I expect a great pre-season and exhibition season from Sanders but once the season starts, I don't see the consistency showing its face on game day. I don't think Sanders is going to hurt the Dolphins with critical missed attempts but I don't see him doing enough to keep him around in 2024.