10 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins and the AFC East in 2023
By Brian Miller
Number 2: The New England Patriots are the only team to get swept in the AFC East
The Dolphins, Bills, and Jets will all be competing from opening weekend to the to final week 17 game but they will split each game with each other making the division that much closer. The Patriots on the other hand? They will get swept by all three of their division rivals giving them six losses in the division.
Number 1: Tua Tagovailoa will win the NFL MVP award in 2023
If Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy in 2023 there is a path to winning the AFC East. There is a path to Tyreek Hill breaking the NFL single season receiving record and there is a path to Mike McDaniel winning Coach of the Year. So naturally, there is a path for Tua to be the league MVP.
Tua receiving the honor would be appropriate as it would solidify him as an elite QB and it would come in what will basically be a contract season (he is signed through the 2024 season with his guaranteed 5th year option).
Tua holds the keys to the Dolphins chances in the AFC just as much as Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers do for the Bills and Jets but Tua is different. He is far more calculated with his throws and isn't as likely to self-create bad turnovers consistently because he rarely makes poor judgement throws or puts the ball up for grabs.
Throughout this we see how much Tua will mean to the outcome of the division and that holds true for this final prediction but it all depends on him staying on the field.