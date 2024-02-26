10 offensive players the Miami Dolphins could realistically sign in 2024 free agency
By the time the league new year rolls around, the Miami Dolphins salary cap will be in a much better situation and they will have money to add to the roster.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not in a great place when it comes to their roster. They have holes that need to be filled. The NFL Draft will help with some of those but free agency is where the bulk of the work will be done.
Miami has created two holes ahead of free agency already. The impending release of Xavien Howard and the release of Emmanuel Ogbah are designed to save cap space but now, the Dolphins have to replace them.
Chris Grier could view Cam Smith as the replacement for Howard but they don't know enough about him to bank their season on him stepping up. At DE, two players, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will not start the season active. More holes.
The Dolphins will need to add offensive linemen, wide receivers, safety, cornerback, linebacker, defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end, and possibly a running back. In other words, the Dolphins need to fill in gaps at every position.
The Dolphins are in this position because Chris Grier likes giving out one-year deals and that creates and annual problem with volume. This year, 24 players are impending free agents but only Robert Hunt, Christian Wilkins, and Andrew Van Ginkel are characterized as priorities. If that is the case, the Dolphins will need to replace or re-sign the other 21 impending FAs.
Here is a look at 10 potential market free agents that Miami could realistically add to the roster.
Derrick Henry - The Dolphins did very well with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane last year but behind them, Miami was pretty thin. The days of Henry getting big money is over and he could be had on a one-year or two-year deal for around $4 million by some estimates. The Dolphins don't invest a lot of money in RBs but Henry would provide a bruising runner that could play in tandem with the other two backs giving Miami a three-headed rushing attack that would wear down opponents.
Other RB - Keep an eye on D'Andre Swift. There were rumors Miami tried to obtain him last year.
I think if the Dolphins add a running back, it will not be a high-end name but more of a complimentary-type player. The Dolphins may just opt to re-sign Salvon Ahmed and run it back with Mostert, Achane, Ahmed, and Jeff Wilson.