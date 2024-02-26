10 offensive players the Miami Dolphins could realistically sign in 2024 free agency
By the time the league new year rolls around, the Miami Dolphins salary cap will be in a much better situation and they will have money to add to the roster.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans want to see changes come to the offensive line. Could this year see the Dolphins invest money in interior linemen?
Robert Hunt is an impending free agent and could be brought back but the Dolphins still need to address the left guard position and if Hunt doesn't come back, the Dolphins will have a hole at both guard spots. Making matters worse, there is a lot of uncertainty at center where Liam Eichenberg is the only person on the roster who can play it. He is average.
I don't anticipate Grier spending big at guard this year. Or center for that matter. I think he believes that he can re-sign Connor Williams when he is healthy and run with Eichenberg. Guard will be more interesting. The Dolphins don't have anyone who can step up with proven consistency in that role.
Jon Runyan - Runyan has played well in Green Bay and the Dolphins could give him a look come March. He is an unrestricted free agent and has started all but one game in his last three seasons.
Runyan may be a little pricey for the Dolphins but he blocks well in the run game and can protect well enough in the passing game.
Jack Driscoll - The Eagles haven't seen much from Driscoll in his four years. He has started only 17 games but has been available for all 17 in the last two seasons. He would be a cheap option for the Dolphins but would need to compete for a starting job. Sadly, I think this is more the type of player Grier looks at on the market.