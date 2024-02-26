10 offensive players the Miami Dolphins could realistically sign in 2024 free agency
By the time the league new year rolls around, the Miami Dolphins salary cap will be in a much better situation and they will have money to add to the roster.
By Brian Miller
Liam Eichenberg may be the Dolphins' future at center, at least until Connor Williams gets healthy and can be re-signed.
Let me be clear on something. Liam Eichenberg is going to have a big role on the Dolphins offensive line. If the Dolphins look to add center help, Eichenberg slides back to fill the hole at guard. If the Dolphins go with a guard, Eichenberg will stay at center. I am banging my fists on the table that this will happen. No, I do not think he is the starting answer either. He needs to develop a lot more.
Tyler Biadasz - A good center who has shown consistency with the Cowboys, Biadasz could be a good addition for the Dolphins offense. He has started every game he has played in the last three years but missed one game each of the last two seasons.
Biadasz could enter the off-season as one of the more coveted centers. He is coming off his rookie contract and could anchor the Dolphins for another four years if not more. Adding Biadasz also gives the Dolphins more flexibility with the NFL Draft. He has one Pro Bowl, 2022, in his career. The Dolphins should look at him at the start and at least see if they could potentially add him.
Lloyd Cushenberry - Far from elite, Cushenberry could use a change of scenery and while he won't be Biadasz expensive, he still will draw interest around the league. He is a good blocker but still needs to develop. In 2022, he missed all but 8 games but started all 17 games last season for the Broncos. In a weaker than normal center market, Cushenberry isn't a horrible option.