10 offensive players the Miami Dolphins could realistically sign in 2024 free agency
By the time the league new year rolls around, the Miami Dolphins salary cap will be in a much better situation and they will have money to add to the roster.
By Brian Miller
On the surface, it would seem the Dolphins don't need WR help but the actually do. The question is will they bother to spend real money?
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the Dolphins' top WRs and after them, it is a big drop. The Dolphins could use a big-body WR who can play more of a physical game rather than a speed one. WRs cost money and money is the one thing the Dolphins do not have enough of to freely spend on a position that doesn't require top talent.
Gabe Davis - The impending Buffalo free agent would be a fantastic fit for Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa. He will get paid well but he won't command the same money as Tee Higgins or Michael Pittman, Jr.
Davis is reliable and consistent. He uses his frame well to shield defenders but more importantly knows how to read the coverage to find soft spots, something that will help Tua.
Tyler Boyd - Boyd is another player who doesn't get all the accolades he should. He is consistent and productive but loses out to Higgins and Ja'Maar Chase in the Bengals offense. Boyd has a long history in the NFL and will enter his 9th season. His entire career has been in Cincinnati.