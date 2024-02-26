10 offensive players the Miami Dolphins could realistically sign in 2024 free agency
By the time the league new year rolls around, the Miami Dolphins salary cap will be in a much better situation and they will have money to add to the roster.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not spend on tight ends but they should probably give more thought to using one in their passing game.
Honestly, the Dolphins have too many needs to use a draft pick on a tight end this year, which means they probably will. In free agency, there are options.
Dalton Schultz - If the Dolphins could make this happen, they would make their offense a lot more dangerous. Schultz is similar to Durham Smythe with more physicality, better route running, and better hands. He isn't elite, per se, but he is well above average. He posted 5 TDs for the Texans last season, his 2nd most of his six-year career.
Gerald Everett - Everett is a great target in the red zone and the Dolphins lack that despite trying to make Julian Hill that guy. Everett sees the field well enough to be dangerous and can be a go-to guy in short-yardage situations. He isn't going to stretch the field like other TEs but he can manipulate the 10-yard slants behind the linebackers.
Noah Fant - Fant is another TE who has a well-rounded game. He can play inside where he blocks well, and he can get into open space in the passing game. Fant has averaged over 10 yards per carry in his five-year career and has 14 touchdown receptions.