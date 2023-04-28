10 players Miami Dolphins fans should be happy with at 51 in tonight's draft if they keep it, and final prediction
The Miami Dolphins will be on the clock tonight at pick 51 and if they keep it, fans should be happy with 10 players that would make the roster better heading into the 2023 season.
Every fan has their own favorite and I am no different. I have the player in my mind that I want to hear announced when Miami makes their first pick in the draft. Terron Armstead will make tonights announced selection and if I am lucky, it will the choice I have at number one.
1. Sam LaPorta
LaPorta is my favorite player in the 2nd round and the one player that I would love to see the Miami Dolphins draft. LaPorta is a capable pass catcher with better blocking abilities than Durham Smythe. He can act as another tackle on the edge but has the ability to sell the route and slide into the flat. There is a growing consensus that LaPorta will be drafted earlier than 51.
2. O'Cyrus Torrence
Torrence is a solid offensive lineman and can compete immediately against Liam Eichenberg and he may be able to transistion to compete at right tackle as well.
3. Michael Mayer
Let's be completely honest, there is no way Mayer drops to 51 and if he does, the Dolphins should be running their pick to the podium. He is on this list for that very reason.
4. Dawand Jones
Jones is the direct competition for Austin Jackson. But is an insurance policy worth your teams first pick in the draft? Jones might be.
5. Kelee Ringo
Miami doesn't need a cornerback but if Ringo slipped to 51 and Miami wasn't high on the linemen or TEs, Ringo would make sense providing Miami with a groomable replacement for Xavien Howard now rather than later.
6. Darnell Washington
Washington is at the top of a lot of fans wishlists tonight. While I'm nowhere near as high on him as many others, there is talent there and room to improve. My problem, he may be more hype but drafting him would be an aggressive approach to the offense.
7. Trenton Simpson
Miami fans may shake their heads at this pick but Simpson is a good linebacker who has more developmental room and fits in the Fangio system. He will challenge for playing time out of the gate.
8. Steve Avila
Avila has been mocked from mid-round two to the end of round three. It will be interesting to see where he ends up but if Miami drafts him, I would think it would be after trading down and acquiring more draft picks.
9. Matthew Bergeron
Bergeron could be the challenger to take Eichenberg's job. In a more perfect world, the Dolphins move Eichenberg to the right tackle position and slip in another at RT.
10. Daiyan Henley
Miami has a need for linebacker and Henley would fill that need but he may be had a little lower than 51 which is why I think Miami would target him later rather than at 51.
PREDICTION
I will just cut to the chase. I believe that the Miami Dolphins will announce John Michael Schmitz with their selection at pick 51
There is a good chance that he will not be there but if he is, I think this is the selection.
I won't be overly upset as Schmitz can play both guard positions and center and is actually a good football player. He is expected to be a mid-round 2nd selection. Miami would have competition for guard this year and the future center after Williams' contract is up after the season, should they not re-sign him.