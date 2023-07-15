10 Worst Trades In Miami Dolphins History
The Miami Dolphins have had some pretty bad trades but some of these go beyond being simply bad.
- Number 8 - 2013: Miami acquires 2013 3rd round pick - Will Davis, for 2013 4th round pick used for (David Bakhtiari) 2013 5th and 7th round pick
Will Davis' career in Miami lasted a minute - maybe two. But the then front office of the Miami Dolphins thought Will Davis was worth the hype and traded 4th, 5th and 7th round picks.
I highlight the 4th round selection as it was used to ironically draft David Bakhtiari, who could have turned out to be a steal for the Dolphins and an anchor for the offensive line that the Dolphins could still have on their roster today.
Listen, I wish Will Davis worked out. But he was traded after a year with Miami. Then the injury bug hit him and he went around the league trying to search for a position and team. Unfortunately, nothing worked out. I hope Davis is fully recovered and in good spirits, but this was a trade that Miami should have walked away from.
- Number 7 - 2006: Miami Dolphins acquired Joey Harrington for a 2007 6th round pick
The best part of this trade, the Miami Dolphins didn’t waste a 2nd round pick on acquiring a quarterback. The downsize, another wasted pick on a quarterback that was once again drafted in the first round that never lived up to the hype.
Additionally, the Dolphins already had 2 other quarterbacks on the roster, Duante Culpepper and Marcus Vick, so looking or taking a flier on another quarterback when there were other positions of need for the Nick Saban team, would have been wisely used elsewhere.