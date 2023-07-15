10 Worst Trades In Miami Dolphins History
The Miami Dolphins have had some pretty bad trades but some of these go beyond being simply bad.
- And the number worst trade in Miami Dolphins history is! 2013: Miami acquires Dion Jordan for 1st and 2nd round pick
Losing out on Drew Brees sucked. But the hype surrounding Dion Jordan was astronomical. This was a kid that was going to be paired with Jason Taylor. The Dolphins book ends were set for the next five years. Well that was the vision, what eventually happened was a nightmare. To call his first year a disappointment would be an understatement. Dion suited up for all 16 games, but only managed 26 tackles and 2 sacks. No one knew why, it could have been coaching or conditioning or something. The premise is that his next year with a full off season conditioning schedule will bring out the 3rd overall selection to prime time. Then, Jordan was suspended for 4 games. Then an additional two games were added. He never suited up that season. Which then followed by a full year long suspension.
The hype surrounding this young promising player was now gone and the fans started turning on him, which eventually led to his release. Drafting a player in the top 3 basically means you are drafting a player that you look to build a team for. The Dolphins paid a heavy price in the acquisition of Dion Jordan and basically threw away a first and second round selection.