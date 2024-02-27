12 realistic defensive players the Miami Dolphins could add in free agency and one unrealistic
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2024 free agency period needing help at almost every defensive position.
By Brian Miller
Depending on what Chris Grier decides to do with the Dolphins defensive front internal free agents, DT could be a major need or none at all.
Chris Jones - The number one defensive tackle that could hit free agency, Jones is not a player that is likely coming to the Dolphins unless Grier opts to throw the same money at him as Christian Wilkins is asking for while letting Wilkins leave in FA. Jones isn't a realistic option here unless Grier pulls a Grier and drops a ton of cash to make a splash. Don't get me wrong, Jones is a phenomenal player who knows how to win but he is going to cost a lot more than Wilkins.
Justin Madubuike - Madubuike had a good season last year but he hasn't played that consistently well over his four years in Baltimore. That could make him a cheaper option to Wilkins but it likely won't be a massive difference. What would be of interest to the Dolphins is Anthony Weaver.
Denico Autry - Autry is a veteran who will enter his 10th NFL season. He is no longer the same player but is consistent. He will not have to be an every-down player with the Dolphins and could be a target to provide rotational depth between Wilkins and Seiler should they not retain Davis.
Javon Kinlaw - Drafted 14th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, Kinlaw has not lived up to the potential he came into the league with. Over his four-year career thus far, Kinlaw has started only 28 of 41 games. He has missed most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with injury but was available last year for all 17 games. Kinlaw won't be an expensive addition and could provide depth for the unit.