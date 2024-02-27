12 realistic defensive players the Miami Dolphins could add in free agency and one unrealistic
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2024 free agency period needing help at almost every defensive position.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' biggest defensive issue is availability and no other position on defense was hit harder than the OLB/DE position.
Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips will be back at some point next season barring a setback but to start the year, the Dolphins have to find players that can set the edge and drop into coverage. It is a horrible position for the Dolphins to be in right now and they have to address the issue in FA or the draft, if not both.
For the Dolphins, any additional pieces on the edge will be based on salary. Miami isn't going to pay high for edge help.
Josh Uche - Uche will be a cheap addition to the Dolphins roster. He has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots and has only started three of 51 games. Cheap is the reason why Miami could go in this direction. Stuck behind quality starters, Uche will have a shot to get on the field more consistently with Miami and prove he can play at this level...or fail miserably.
Za'Darius Smith - Smith has been in the NFL since 2015 when he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the 4th round. He has played with the Ravens, Packers, Vikings, and Browns. Last season, Smith started 16 games for Cleveland. Smith is two years removed from a Pro Bowl nomination and still has life left in him. Miami could get him for a decent price and if they can, Smith could lessen the loss of Miami's starters out of the gate. Smith might be Miami's best option in free agency given their situation.
Danielle Hunter - Hunter is going to cost Miami money. He may not command a top-dollar contract but he may be too expensive for the Dolphins. That being said, Hunter is a player who could do very well early with the Dolphins and allow Anthony Weaver to shift his defense around when Phillips and Chubb return. Having all three players on the field at the same time would make Miami's defense a lot better. Hunter has been to the Pro Bowl four of the last five seasons.