12 realistic defensive players the Miami Dolphins could add in free agency and one unrealistic
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2024 free agency period needing help at almost every defensive position.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need linebacker help and Weaver's defense needs linebackers to play a pivotal role. This is a weak class of FAs that will get paid more than they are worth.
Patrick Queen - Queen stands out more than any other FA linebacker given his time with the Ravens. He is a quality starter who is impactful at the point of attack. He has good vision of the offense from the snap and is a tough, physical player who goes 100% all the time. He will also command a big paycheck. If Miami is going to overspend on defense, Queen could be the reason.
Devin White - What has been a big part of the Tampa Bay defense over the last five seasons? He went to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and has started nearly every game since he entered the NFL. White is going to make good money this off-season but he may not break the bank. If the Dolphins could get White for a good team-friendly contract, the defense will be better for it. In his career, White has only had two seasons where he did not record triple-digit tackles.
Tyrel Dodson - Nothing like hurting a division rival, even if a little bit, while making your defense a little better. Dodson is a cheap option for the linebacker group. He has been with the Bills for