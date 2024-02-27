12 realistic defensive players the Miami Dolphins could add in free agency and one unrealistic
The Miami Dolphins will enter the 2024 free agency period needing help at almost every defensive position.
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins should re-sign DeShon Elliot and if they do, it reduces the need to add a safety. With the move to let Xavien Howard go, the Dolphins need CB help.
It is hard to imagine Chris Grier going all in and spending a ton of money on a free agent cornerback. Since becoming the Dolphins general manager, Grier has spent big on Xavien Howard, twice, Jalen Ramsey, and Byron Jones. Will he do it again in 2024?
Sean Murphy-Bunting - Murphy-Bunting spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers and then last year with the Titans on a one-year deal. He started 14 games last year for the Titans and added 2 interceptions to his previous six with Tampa Bay. He has starting ability and won't be overly expensive.
Stephon Gilmore - Don't laugh. Gilmore, the aging veteran of 12 seasons is at the end of his career but he could find one more season opposite Jalen Ramsey in Miami. At this point, Gilmore won't be that expensive and he could bring another veteran to the Dolphins to work with Cam Smith who was unused last season.
L'Jarius Sneed - If Grier wants to pony up some dough, he could target Sneed who is coming off his rookie contract. Sneed has played well with the Chiefs and has started all but three games he has played in. Last year he appeared in 16 of 17 games and all 17 the year before. Sneed plays with physicality but he has good tackle technique. Sneed is going to get a lot of interest in the market and if Grier wants a young guy that can play the next four years, he will have to work this out as soon as the tampering period opens.