2-0! The Miami Dolphins escape New England with a win
By Matt Serniak
Things a few hours ago were so much better. The Miami Dolphins headed to halftime up 17-3 on the road at a division rival and the entire team was playing like when Neo discovered he was the One.
Then the second half started and the Dolphin's offense never got into a rhythm. There were drops, there were bad snaps and exchanges, there were weird plays that went against the Dolphins, and the Dolphins ended up needing a reversal on one of the strangest plays you'll ever see.
How poetic would it have been if Mike Gesicki would have been the guy to beat them? Good thing Mike Gesicki still can't break tackles. For the record, Cole Strange was clearly short. It was an outrageous play but it was still short. So if you have anyone in your life who says the Patriots were robbed, they are dumb.
What was once a very casual feeling we had watching Tua dice up the Patriots and watching the defense crush the Patriot's defense ended up being a typical Dolphins game where they make us sweat. It be nice to have a game where we don't have to cardiac arrest during games but maybe this is just the Dolphins making us feel something. Yes, let's go with that.
Ultimately, the Dolphins are 2-0 and have their first home game next week against the 0-2 Broncos. No matter how nervous we felt, the Dolphins are undefeated and that is a wonderful thing.
This team played complimentary football but as we saw there are some things that need to clean up.
Hopefully, Jaylen Waddle will be alright after suffering that dirt hit. Salvon Ahmed went down as well but he was standing on the sidelines looking mostly alright.
And here's the last thing to think about before your head hits the pillow; Jaelan Phillips and Terron Armstead didn't play tonight and Jalen Ramsey still will be coming back later in the year. This team still has room to add back major players to an already stud-filled team. We need those guys because the depth isn't strong right now.
2-0 my friends. The Miami Dolphins are 2-0. That's a great way to begin your work week.
