2 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will lose to the Broncos and three reasons why they won't
The Miami Dolphins will finally return home to Hard Rock Stadium and they have a big game against the Broncos to open The Rock.
By Brian Miller
There was a time when many Miami Dolphins fans wanted the team to trade for Russell Wilson. That was before Tua Tagovailoa came along and since the big trade from Seattle to Denver, Russell hasn't exactly been the QB he used to be.
Things have changed since last season when that trade went down but the Broncos are banking on Sean Payton to turn the QB and the franchise around. So far this year, it hasn't gone as they had hoped. The Broncos enter the season 0-2 and will face a Dolphins team that is 2-0 and getting more and more comfortable in the way they play.
The road to a Dolphins victory isn't all that hard. They simply need to show up and play the way they have been and not take the Broncos for granted.
The first way the Miami Dolphins can beat the Broncos
Defensively, the Dolphins shape up well against the Broncos. The Broncos are ranked 13th in passing yards and 15th in rushing yards. The Dolphins are first in passing and 16th in rushing. Defensively, the Dolphins have given up over 300 yards rushing through two weeks. 200 plus came in week one.
The Broncos on the other hand have only yielded 183 yards total. Miami has yielded 400 yards in the air and the Broncos have given up 466. The Dolphins offense is much better than what the Broncos have faced so far this year and Miami's defense has faced better rushing and receiving teams.
If the Dolphins are going to win this game, they will need to stick to their game and not adjust to what the Broncos are doing but instead, make the Broncos adjust to find ways to stop them on defense. Miami has to dictate the flow of the game from the defensive side of the ball and that means putting Russell Wilson in horrible situations.