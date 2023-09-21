2 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will lose to the Broncos and three reasons why they won't
The Miami Dolphins will finally return home to Hard Rock Stadium and they have a big game against the Broncos to open The Rock.
By Brian Miller
Stopping Tyreek Hill might be easier without Jaylen Waddle for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins may be without Jaylen Waddle on Sunday and that would give the Broncos secondary a much easier task. Without Waddle the Broncos will double up on Tyreek Hill and take him out of the game for a second week in a row.
The Broncos can play man-up on the other Dolphins WRs and won't need to stack the box to take away Miami's running game. Players like Cedrick Wilson and River Cracraft could play big roles on Sunday but there is no reason to believe they won't see solid coverage.
The Broncos could shutter Miami's offense and like the Patriots tried to do, force the Dolphins to run the ball and take them out of their rhythm. For Denver, not having to cover Waddle and Hill is a big deal. Patrick Surtain, II is one of the best young up and coming CBs and he will be able to handle whichever WR is playing in Waddle's place.
If Denver rolls with Surtain opposite of Hill, the Broncos will play safety high on the other side and take Hill out of the game leaving the slot and tight end as Miami's best options.