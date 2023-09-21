2 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will lose to the Broncos and three reasons why they won't
The Miami Dolphins will finally return home to Hard Rock Stadium and they have a big game against the Broncos to open The Rock.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins showed they can run the ball last Sunday and this week, they could use the rushing attack to control the entire game.
Miami is going to need to play hard-nose football on Sunday and that will bring physical play to the trenches. The offensive line has so far been surprisingly good. Now they will need to open holes and control the line of scrimmage.
A working run game will open the Dolphins offense as the Broncos will support stopping the run with linebacker help, this will allow play action to open the TE and slot receivers who will find cushions behind the linebackers.
With Tua's quick release and reads, the Dolphins slot receivers, tight ends, and even the RBs out of the backfield should find plenty of opportunity for big gains but the running game has to be working since we can assume the Broncos will take away Hill as a threat.