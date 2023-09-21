2 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will lose to the Broncos and three reasons why they won't
The Miami Dolphins will finally return home to Hard Rock Stadium and they have a big game against the Broncos to open The Rock.
By Brian Miller
Against the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos could win if the Dolphins can't get their offensive snap issues fixed.
There are more ways that the Broncos could win this game but let us be honest, if Miami is playing the kind of football we all know they can, mistakes are what is going to doom them.
Miami can't afford to lose points due to stupid snap issues between Tua and Connor Williams. The snap has to be better and it doesn't matter which of the two are responsible. Together they both are.
The Broncos will be a dangerous team if they are allowed to be kept in the game. They have lost both of their games so far this year by less than three points. To the Raiders, they lost by one point and they lost to the Commanders last weekend by two points.
There is talent on the Broncos team and if the Dolphins make mistakes, especially self-inflicted, the Broncos could take control of the game and force Miami to play from behind. Doing so could tip the scale in their favor or at the very least keep them close late in the game. Snaps could be a huge issue. Last Sunday, the Dolphins dropped the snap in victory formation.