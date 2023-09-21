2 reasons why the Miami Dolphins will lose to the Broncos and three reasons why they won't
The Miami Dolphins will finally return home to Hard Rock Stadium and they have a big game against the Broncos to open The Rock.
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel ultimately holds the key to the Miami Dolphins success this weekend.
So far this year, Mike McDaniel has watched the Chargers try and take away Miami's receivers and then watched the Patriots take them away with three deep safeties. This week, the Broncos will likely use a hybrid of those two in an attempt to keep the Dolphins guessing.
This will fall on the shoulders of Mike McDaniel who will need to adjust quickly based on what the defense is giving him. If he can set the defense up to play a certain way he can bait them into playing a scheme that McDaniel can expose.
McDaniel has to be creative on Sunday and allow the players to get into the right positions to execute the game plan. Tua needs to be able to hit his first reads but McDaniel needs to try and stay away from getting Tyreek Hill so involved that he forgets the main goal, moving the ball and scoring points.
There will be times and situations that McDaniel can take chances but he can't assume that each drive will provide them. If he is forced to adjust by the defense, then he needs to take advantage of what they are not protecting and exploit it.
McDaniel's scheme and play calling will be the difference in this game.