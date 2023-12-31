2023 ends with a bang, Miami Dolphins lose Bradley Chubb to ACL, Tua o.k.
The news for Bradley Chubb isn't good. Reports indicate that he has indeed torn his ACL leaving the Miami Dolphins without another pass rusher.
By Brian Miller
The season is over for Miami Dolphins edge rushing linebacker, Bradley Chubb. Reports from Miami are that he has torn his ACL.
There is no 100% confirmation yet and there will not be until an MRI is conducted but the early reports are not good.
According to ProFootballTalk.com via Twitter (X), the injury will be confirmed.
Chubb has been having a phenomenal year and his play has been lifting the Dolphins defense. He has double-digit sacks and easily should have made the Pro Bowl. Now, he will be lucky to return for the first quarter of the 2024 season. He won't be available for training camp.
The Dolphins have already lost promising youngster Jaelan Phillips who went out earlier in the season with a ruptured Achilles. The biggest question Miami fans are asking, however, is why was he on the field at all?
The Ravens clearly had the game under control with 2:00 minutes left in the game. They were playing a backup QB and the Dolphins were basically just finishing out the game. Instead, Miami is looking forward to a postseason without their top pass rusher.
Miami will likely have to add another street free agent this week and the Dolphins will have to use Emmanuel Ogbah more. He was inactive for the Ravens game.
Overall, the Dolphins lost Chubb, lost Xavien Howard in the first quarter, his status is still unclear, entered the game with Jaylen Waddle, and top RB Raheem Mostert.
Next week the Dolphins will wrap up their season at home against the Bills with the AFC East division on the line. Miami is limping into that game and the playoffs.
UPDATE: Tua Tagovailoa said that his shoulder is sore but he is fine and will play next week.