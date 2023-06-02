2023 Miami Dolphins player preview: Cornerback Justin Bethel
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will only carry 53 players into the season on the 2023 active roster and training camp is going to help decide who many of those players will be. Will Justin Bethel be one of them?
Justin Bethel - Cornerback - entering 13th NFL season
- History
Justin Bethel entered the NFL in 2012 as a 6th round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He played six seasons with the Cardinals and made the Pro Bowl in three of thos six years. He has previously played for the Falcons, Ravens, an Patriots. 2022 was his first year with the Miami Dolphins.
- Last season
Bethel was signed ahead of the season when injuries to Trill Williams and Nik Needham depleted the cornerback unit. He appeared in all 17 games but did not start. He recorded one interception and four passes defensed. He contributed 26 total tackles, 17 of them solo.
- Salary situation
$1.092 million cap. $75,000 dead money if released. $1.017 cap savings.
- 2023 Preview
Bethel will not find it easy to make the 2023 Miami Dolphins roster. The Dolphins are deep at the position with a lot of youth. Expect Bethel to be on the roster through training camp in case of injuries. The Dolphins will have two lost last season back this year in Williams and Needham.
While Bethel has the veteran resume, the reality is that the Dolphins don't need him after drafting Cam Smith and the addition of Jalen Ramsey via trade.