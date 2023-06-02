2023 Miami Dolphins player preview: Cornerback Tino Ellis
By Brian Miller
The strongest unit on the Miami Dolphins roster may very well be the cornerback position and it is not only strong, but deep. Tino Ellis is hoping for a shot at the final 53.
Tino Ellis - Cornerback - entering 4th NFL season
- History
Tino Ellis was added to the Dolphins practice squad in October of 2020. In 2021, he was added to the practice squad again. Ellis was waived in August of 2022, then added back to the PS in October. Last January he signed a futures contract.
- Last season
Ellis spent last season on the Dolphins practice squad. He has not been added to the 53-man roster on game days and has remained an off-again on-again practice squad player. He has no NFL statistics outside of preseason snaps.
- Salary situation
$750,000 non-guaranteed
- 2023 Preview
In a perfect world, Ellis would blossom into a corner that the Dolphins could put on the 53 man roster but he is going to find himself buried on a depth chart that improved this season. Ellis is going to find nearly impossible to make the Dolphins roster and it might be hard to find a spot for him on the Dolphins practice squad.
The Dolphins have a lot of youth in the secondary and playing time and practice snaps are going to be hard for Ellis to get. If he makes it to camp, he will be lucky to get any reps and even if he makes the most of the ones he does get, he is still an extreme longshot to make the roster.