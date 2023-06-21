2023 Miami Dolphins Player Preview: Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
A new season for the Miami Dolphins and another opportunity to finish first in the AFC East. To try and achieve this objective, the Dolphins will carry 53 players into the season. During training camp and active roast is were coach Mike McDaniel will select the players that will enter the list. Do you think Andrew Van Ginkel has what it takes to be on the list?
- Biography
The story of Andrew Van Ginkel and the Miami Dolphins starts in the 2019 NFL Draft, where the Miami franchise picked Andrew as a 5th-round pick (151st overall). During his four years with the Dolphins, Van Ginkel has played 56 games and started in 31 of them, helping the team with 150 tackles (96 solo).
- Salary Situation
$2,650,000 million Cap Number. If the Dolphins decide to release him, the Dead Money will rise to $2,260,000 million. This means that the Saving Cap is $390,000.
- 2023 Season Predict
If we take the dimension of Andrews's last season, he would barely enter the list to play this season. But taking a look at his past years, not only last year, you can observe that Van Ginkel is an important player in the plans of the coach.
This means that even though he doesn't start as many games as before, he is still being considered by Mike McDaniel.
- Prediciton - Andrew Van Ginkel enter the list