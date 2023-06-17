2023 Miami Dolphins Player Preview: Linebacker David Long Jr
Miami Dolphins David Long, Jr. is looking for a big season in 2023.
In the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins will only carry 53 players. Active roasters and training camps will determine which players are going to be part of the team. Coach Mike McDaniel will have the difficult task to choose the best player to finish first in the AFC East, and if he wants a shot at the Super Bowl. Do you think David Long Jr will be one of them?
- Biography
David was a 6th-round- pick (188th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans. In his four years at the Tennessee franchise, David played 50 games and started in 26 of those games. Other impressive stats in the career of Long Jr with the Titans are 137 tackles and 93 assisted tackles.
His performance went from low to high, make in 12 starts in the 12 games he played last season. But in March 2023, David was declared a free agent, and that same month, Miami Dolphins confirmed the signing of David Long Jr as an unrestricted free agent.
- Salary Situation
$1,080,000 million Cap Number. If the Dolphins decide to release him, the Dead Money will end up being $5,500,000 million, which leads to $-2,210,000 million in Dea
- 2023 Season Predict
If he plays as he did in his last season with the Titans continues, he could make it into the list. But he will not begin as a starting linebacker because of the other types of players in that position.
Prediction - He makes it into the list